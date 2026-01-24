Sambhal CJM changed again, Civil Judge who had ordered mosque survey sent back

The mosque committee contested the survey, arguing that the order was passed in haste on November 19, without giving them an opportunity to be heard, with the first round of the survey held the very same day.

In three days, there has been a second change of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sambhal. On Thursday night, Aditya Singh who had been brought in to replace CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer – who had ordered lodging of an FIR against policemen in the Sambhal November 2024 violence – was transferred back to his original post.

Singh will continue as Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sambhal, the post he held when he had ordered a survey of the Sambhal Jama Masjid, that led to the November 2024 violence.

The transfer by the Allahabad High Court of Sudheer from the CJM, Sambhal, post to Civil Judge (Senior Division), Sultanpur, had seen protests by lawyers at the district court. Lawyers had also protested against the replacement of Sudheer as CJM with Singh.