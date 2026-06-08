Sambhal admin refutes Samajwadi Party leaders’ charge on mosque demolition

SP MLA from Asmoli constituency in Sambhal, Pinky Yadav, said the demolition was carried out “without any consultation”.

With the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the demolition of a mosque at a village in Sambhal district, the district administration on Sunday said that the Mustafa Qadri Mosque was built on encroached land.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, in a post on X, alleged that the mosque was demolished despite “countless efforts, appeals, and legal attempts” by local residents. He accused the administration of targeting the religious place without giving the affected parties an adequate opportunity to be heard.

SP MLA from Asmoli constituency in Sambhal, Pinky Yadav, said the demolition was carried out “without any consultation”. She claimed that although she tried to communicate with the district authorities several times, she didn’t get any response.