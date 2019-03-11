Samajwadi party says it expelled leader who claims he resigned

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday suspended party’s former national secretary Sanjay Agarwal for six years for “anti-party-activities”.

“He was not a spokesperson and yet he went for debate shows on television channels and wrote in newspapers. The decision was taken after approval from party president Akhilesh Yadav,” party national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Indian Express.

However, Agarwal claimed that he resigned from the party on March 8, as he was against its policies and the alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“The party has been against the Vaishya and traders communities as well as the minorities. It has no vision at the national level. A political party does not run on tweets,” he wrote in his resignation letter tweeted on Sunday.

Agarwal is also the national president of traders’ body Akhil Bhartiya Vyapar Mahasabha.