Samajwadi Party panel to probe ‘false cases’ against Azam Khan

THE SAMAJWADI Party (SP) Tuesday said it had constituted a committee to probe “false cases” lodged against party MP from Rampur, Azam Khan.

Advertising

A statement issued by the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said a 21-member panel, which will be headed by Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Ahmed Hasan, has been formed to probe into the “false cases against Khan lodged to oppress him”.

“On the directions of SP’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, a team will reach Rampur on July 20 to probe the false cases of land grab from farmers lodged against Azam Khan by the district administration. The panel will also probe incidents to oppress the party MP, who is also the chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University,” the statement said.

The panel will include party state president Naresh Uttam Patel and MLAs and MLCs.

Advertising

“A report based on the findings of the probe will be submitted to the party president Akhilesh Yadav within three days,” the statement added.

Rajendra Chaudhary said the party would also submit the findings of the probe to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Legislative Council.

Last week, the Rampur district administration and the police began the process of including names of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan and his aide, retired deputy superintendent of police Aaley Hasan Khan, in the list of those allegedly involved in land mafia in the state.