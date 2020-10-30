Samajwadi Party objects to hospital urinal in its flag colour, Railways gives a fresh coat of white

A senior Railway official, who did not wish to be named, said it was repainted as SP workers had put black paint on the urinal walls.(Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

A row erupted after Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers protested against the choice of red and green colours that had been used to paint the urinal of the Lalit Narayan Railway Hospital in the Gorakhpur district. Red and green are the colours that are also used in the Samajwadi Party’s flag.

A delegation of party leaders met Railway officials on Thursday and asked them to get the colour scheme changed.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi party wrote, “The painting of a toilet with Samajwadi Party colours shows the polluted mindset of those in power. This has been done with political malice in mind. The disrespect of the colours of a major political party’s flag is worth condemning. Action should be taken and the colours should be changed.”

Responding to the tweet, Northeastern Railways tweeted, “Under the Swachh Bharat mission the tiles put at Railway hospital are years old. The objective to put these tiles was to maintain cleanliness. It has no relation to any political party. Lets contribute towards the Swachh Bharat mission together.”

However, later in the evening, the walls and tiles of the urinal were painted white. A senior Railway official, who did not wish to be named, said it was repainted as SP workers had put black paint on the urinal walls.

SP’s Gorakhpur mahanagar chief, who was part of the delegation that met Railway officials, said, “No one from the party painted it black.”

