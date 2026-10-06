Samajwadi Party won’t field a third candidate for Rajya Sabha polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

The SP has already fielded party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
1 min readUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 11:04 AM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said the party will not field a third candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls (File photo).SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said the party will not field a third candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls (File photo).
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After a week of suspense, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced that the party is not fielding a third candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations for the biennial polls.

The SP has already fielded party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

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ALSO READ | Why Samajwadi Party fielded Reliance executive Dhanraj Nathwani in Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Monday had announced eight candidates, leaving out Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B L Verma, whose terms in the Upper House are set to end next month.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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