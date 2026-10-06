Samajwadi Party won’t field a third candidate for Rajya Sabha polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said the party will not field a third candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls (File photo).

After a week of suspense, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced that the party is not fielding a third candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations for the biennial polls.

The SP has already fielded party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | Why Samajwadi Party fielded Reliance executive Dhanraj Nathwani in Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Monday had announced eight candidates, leaving out Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B L Verma, whose terms in the Upper House are set to end next month.