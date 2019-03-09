Samajwadi Party, Nishad Party protest after Gorakhpur MP injured in police lathi-charge

Samajwadi Party and Nishad Party workers Friday held separate protests against alleged lathi-charge on Gorakhpur MP, Praveen Nishad, and others by police on Thursday while they were staging a demonstration for granting reservation to the Nishad community under the Scheduled Caste category.

SP workers held a protest at the Laxmibai Park and handed over memorandum to city magistrate demanding action against police for resorting to cane charge and also a high level probe into it.

While Nishad’s father and the president of Nishad Party, Sanjay Nishad claimed they were marching peacefully when the police attacked them, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Gupta said the protesters pelted stones at the cops following which they had to use “mild force” to control them.

“The district administration had given permission to the Nishad Party to hold just a rally. But the crowd instead took out a protest march. We tried to stop them from moving ahead, but they did not listen to us. The protesters suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police following which the cops resorted to cane charge to bring the situation under control. Four policemen suffered injuries in the stone pelting,” the SSP said. “We do not have information if the MP or anyone else was injured,” he added.

On the other hand, Sanjay Nishad, said, “We were silently walking towards the Gorakhnath temple, where the chief minister’s camp office is located at present, to submit our memorandum when the police cane charged us. Twelve Nishad party workers were injured. Praveen suffered a fracture in his right hand. We will lodge an FIR against the police for assaulting us.”

Denying the claim, Gorakhnath Station House Officer, Kailash Pati Singh, said, “Nishad Party held a ‘halla bol’ rally at a ground in Bhagwanpur area of the city on Thursday. After the rally, they started moving towards the Gorakhnath temple. When the police team stopped them at Ram Nagar crossing, they started pelting stones at the cops. We initially used water cannon to control them, but when that didn’t work, we resorted to mild lathi charge.”

“Police later arrested six persons, including MP Praveen Nishad, under 151 CrPC (breach of peace) from the spot, but later released them all on sureties,” he added. An FIR has also been lodged against seven named persons, including Sanjay Nishad and Praveen Nishad, on charges, including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, the SHO said. With PTI