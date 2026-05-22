Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan booked for ‘blocking road, rioting’ during protest

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Saharanpur Police booked Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana Iqra Hasan and six others for allegedly blocking a road and disrupting traffic during a protest earlier this week.
The controversy stems from an incident on May 19 when Hasan, accompanied by the mother of a youth who was killed in Shamli district’s Jasala village and several supporters, reached the DIG office in Saharanpur. Hasan had alleged that the DIG ignored the victim’s mother and made remarks that left her distressed.
While the SP alleged that Hasan was detained by the police, the latter denied it.
Based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Sharma, police lodged the FIR under BNS sections 126 (wrongful confinement), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 191 (rioting) and 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) against the seven at Sadar Bazar police station.
According to the police complaint, information was received on May 19 that some people were blocking the road outside the DIG’s office. A police team reached the spot and found Hasan along with her supporters — Mageram, Tejpal Singh, Ajay, Anuj, Sheeshpal, Satyapal Singh, and 20-25 unidentified persons — allegedly creating a ruckus while blocking the road.
The complainant claimed police personnel tried to persuade the protesters to disperse but they refused to comply. Traffic police also attempted to clear the blockade, but protesters allegedly prevented traffic movement from being restored. Police alleged that by blocking the public road, the group disrupted public movement and interfered with government duties.
Reacting to the incident on May 19, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, accused the BJP government of trying to suppress democratic voices and claimed that police stopped the Kairana MP despite her being a public representative.
“Jab janata ki awaaz uthane ke liye kisi ki hirasat mein liya jata hai, tab samajh lijiye ki satta ghabra gayi hai (When someone is detained for raising the voice of the public, power is already shaken and afraid),” Akhilesh wrote, alleging misuse of police by the state government.
Police, in a statement, said action was taken only against those accused of disrupting peace and obstructing traffic. “MP Iqra Hasan was not taken into custody by police,” the statement said, adding that magistrates and senior police officers held talks with her.
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