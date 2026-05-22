Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan booked for ‘blocking road, rioting’ during protest

Saharanpur Police booked Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana Iqra Hasan and six others for allegedly blocking a road and disrupting traffic during a protest earlier this week.

The controversy stems from an incident on May 19 when Hasan, accompanied by the mother of a youth who was killed in Shamli district’s Jasala village and several supporters, reached the DIG office in Saharanpur. Hasan had alleged that the DIG ignored the victim’s mother and made remarks that left her distressed.

While the SP alleged that Hasan was detained by the police, the latter denied it.

Based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Sharma, police lodged the FIR under BNS sections 126 (wrongful confinement), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 191 (rioting) and 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) against the seven at Sadar Bazar police station.