Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki booked in one more case

DAYS after police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally and recovered a letter allegedly issued by jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki “authorising” them as Indian nationals, the Kanpur police have now named the legislator in the case.

This is the fifth FIR against Solanki in a span of nearly two months.

On December 10, the police had raided a house at Kanpur’s Aryanagar area and caught Bangladesh national Rizwan Mohammad (53) staying illegally with his family, including wife and children.

A letter purportedly signed by MLA Irfan Solanki, in which he said that they are Indian nationals, was recovered from the house along with other documents like passports besides cash and jewellery.

Three Aadhaar cards prepared with fake documents were also seized from them.

Besides Rizwan Mohammad, police arrested his wife Hina Khalid (45), daughter Rukhsar Rizwan (21), the couple’s two minor sons aged 17 and 15 and Rizwan’s father-in-law Khalid Majid (79).

The case was registered against them under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuables, security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine forged {document or electronic record}) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Foreigners Act was also invoked against the accused in the case that was lodged at Moolganj police station.

On December 18, the police obtained nine hours of police custody of Mohammad Rizwan, and he was questioned by several agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and the state police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

On the statements Rizwan and other witnesses, it was found that MLA Irfan Solanki supported and felicitated the accused Bangladesh nationals in showing them as Indian citizens, said Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Irfan won the Assembly election from the Sisamau constituency in Kanpur on SP ticket in March this year.

Investigating officer Suraj Bali Pandey said it has come to light that MLA Irfan Solanki’s letter was used by the accused in getting Aadhaar cards. Another case against Mohammad Rizwan was lodged on Monday after the police recovered Bangladesh-manufactured medicines in large number from the house where he lived. A case was lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Pandey said.

In November, Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki were booked for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to capture land located in the posh Defence Colony area of Kanpur.

In November, another case was lodged against Irfan for allegedly using a forged Aadhaar card to fly from New Delhi to Mumbai, when he was on the run. Irfan and his brother were arrested on December 2 after they surrendered before police. In the case of arson, the police had earlier arrested three more persons.

The police claim to have identified 15 other accused on the basis of video of the incident.

The police has written to the district judge requesting to put the two cases they have filed chargesheets on fast-track.