Samajwadi Party man shoots colleague dead after drunken brawl, arrested

A Samajwadi Party worker was shot dead by a party colleague after an argument in a drunken state under the Barra police station limits in Kanpur on Friday night. Accused Shivendra Singh (23) was arrested in a raid in Kanpur Dehat on Saturday.

The killing was suspected to be fallout of a running feud between victim Harsh Yadav (20), a law student, and Singh, police said.

According to police, Harsh was the vice-president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a frontal organisation of the Samajwadi Party, in Kanpur Dehat district.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said, “Last night, a person named Harsh Yadav was shot dead in the Barra police station area. Upon investigation, it was found that Shivendra Singh, a friend of Yadav, had an argument with him over alcohol and eventually killed him during a scuffle. This (Saturday) morning, Singh was arrested during a raid. On questioning him, we learned that he and the victim were associated with the Samajwadi Party.”