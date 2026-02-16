Samajwadi Party leader dies after streetlight pole falls on car in UP’s Pratapgarh

Alleging negligence, the deceased’s uncle said that they will get a case registered against those responsible

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 16, 2026 05:30 AM IST
SP leader killed after pole falls on his carThe pole, which was being installed, fell on Lal Bahadur Yadav’s car in Pratapgarh. (Express Photo/Enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 47-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) leader died after a streetlight pole fell onto his moving car in Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Lal Bahadur Yadav, also a liquor businessman, was on his way for some work, when the light pole, which was being installed near a petrol pump at Babuganj Bazaar area, fell on his car. Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the damaged vehicle. He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A video of the incident has since surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.

Alleging negligence, the deceased’s uncle, Shankar Lal Yadav, said, “It was sheer carelessness on the part of those responsible for installing the high mast light that cost my nephew his life. They should have prohibited the movement of people and vehicles in the area until the installation work was completed. Because of such negligence, the road became unsafe. We will get a case registered against those responsible for his death.”

Station House Officer (SHO) of Antoo police station, Abhishek Sirohi, said the deceased’s family has not lodged any complaint yet.

Lal Bahadur Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested the panchayat elections twice, is survived by his wife and five children, including four daughters.

Samajwadi Party’s Pratapgarh district general secretary, Abdul Qadir Jilani, said that Lal Bahadur Yadav was an active party worker, though he did not hold any official position in the organisation. Jilani added that senior party leaders and workers have visited the bereaved family to extend their support and assistance.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the AI Summit that begins on February 16.
How India plans to shape the AI conversation
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement