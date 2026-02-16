Samajwadi Party leader dies after streetlight pole falls on car in UP’s Pratapgarh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 47-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) leader died after a streetlight pole fell onto his moving car in Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.
According to police, Lal Bahadur Yadav, also a liquor businessman, was on his way for some work, when the light pole, which was being installed near a petrol pump at Babuganj Bazaar area, fell on his car. Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the damaged vehicle. He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
A video of the incident has since surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.
Alleging negligence, the deceased’s uncle, Shankar Lal Yadav, said, “It was sheer carelessness on the part of those responsible for installing the high mast light that cost my nephew his life. They should have prohibited the movement of people and vehicles in the area until the installation work was completed. Because of such negligence, the road became unsafe. We will get a case registered against those responsible for his death.”
Station House Officer (SHO) of Antoo police station, Abhishek Sirohi, said the deceased’s family has not lodged any complaint yet.
Lal Bahadur Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested the panchayat elections twice, is survived by his wife and five children, including four daughters.
Samajwadi Party’s Pratapgarh district general secretary, Abdul Qadir Jilani, said that Lal Bahadur Yadav was an active party worker, though he did not hold any official position in the organisation. Jilani added that senior party leaders and workers have visited the bereaved family to extend their support and assistance.
