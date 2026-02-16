Samajwadi Party leader dies after streetlight pole falls on car in UP’s Pratapgarh

The pole, which was being installed, fell on Lal Bahadur Yadav’s car in Pratapgarh. (Express Photo/Enhanced using AI)

A 47-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) leader died after a streetlight pole fell onto his moving car in Pratapgarh district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Lal Bahadur Yadav, also a liquor businessman, was on his way for some work, when the light pole, which was being installed near a petrol pump at Babuganj Bazaar area, fell on his car. Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the damaged vehicle. He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A video of the incident has since surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.