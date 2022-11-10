scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh, in Mainpuri bypolls

The bypoll on the seat will be held on December 5.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav along with wife Dimple Yadav. (Express Archives)

Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Dimple Yadav as its candidate for Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll,” Samajwadi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 12:43:29 pm
