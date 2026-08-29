‘Saifai syndicate’ spent Rs 864 crore on Lucknow’s JP centre, still left it incomplete: UP CM

Taking a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the “Saifai syndicate” led by party president Akhilesh Yadav left the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow incomplete despite having spent a staggering Rs 864 crore on its construction against the initial estimated cost of just Rs 200 crore.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 80 development projects worth Rs 305 crore in Deoria district, the CM said, “This was not the money of the “Saifai syndicate”, but it belonged to the people of the state. They used to squander public money. If the government constructed it today, it would not cost more than Rs 150-200 crore. They wanted to spend Rs 900-1,000 crore from the government treasury and hand it over to a private company of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav.”

He added, “The SP wanted the JPNIC, built with government money, to be run by a private company. It would have a hotel, club, gym and the earnings would go to the family. Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and their associates were forming a private company and carrying out a robbery of the state treasury. When our government came to power in 2017, we handed it over to the Lucknow Development Authority, which conducted an inquiry. After the report came, an advertisement was issued. We were not ready to spend more money on this project. Rather, the government made arrangements so that even the money already spent should come back to the treasury. The money that could have provided employment to the youth, built flyovers, innovation centres and universities was being looted from the exchequer for their own indulgences. The SP chief who committed this sin should apologise to the people.”

Story continues below this ad

The CM described the SP as a gang of dacoits, stating, “Before 2017, parents remained worried about the safety of daughters. When we were going to launch the free bus service on August 26, the SP’s “Babua” (Akhilesh Yadav) was jolted out of his sleep and he hurriedly called a press conference. He did not even know what to say.”

Raising questions over the functioning of the opposition party, Adityanath remarked, “The ‘Babua’ gets up at 12 noon. Due to this, his head remains heavy and he becomes irritated. When journalists ask questions, he engages in abusive language and physical confrontation. I have heard that he once put a sword to a journalist’s neck. The media works as the fourth pillar of democracy.”

He said, “The Samajwadi Party is actually a private limited company run by members of just one family. He says there are five MPs from his family and this is why the party has survived. He should be thankful that the SP has survived, otherwise it will meet the same fate as Janata Dal.”

Assuring the youth that there was no shortage of jobs in the state, the Chief Minister said, “Soon, 1 lakh youngsters will get government jobs. This will include the recruitment of 45,000 Home Guards volunteers and 36,000 police personnel, including 4,000 sub-inspectors. The UP Public Service Commission will give appointment letters to 30,000 youth in different departments. They will also recruit teachers. About 13 lakh youngsters have qualified in the UPTET examination. A requisition for the recruitment has been sent and the advertisement is going to be issued.”

Story continues below this ad

He further said “Also, the government will provide tablets to 2 crore youth. More than 50 lakh youth have already received them, and an order for another 25 lakh has been placed. We will provide tablets to students in the final year of graduation. Now no one is able to interfere in jobs, and this is what irritates the SP chief. Now youths from every district are getting jobs.”

“In nine and a half years, we have provided more than 9.5 lakh government jobs. Nearly 3 crore youth are getting employment,” he added.