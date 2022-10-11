Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

AS ALWAYS, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s return to his village Saifai in UP’s Etawah drew hundreds of followers. They formed a queue nearly 5-km long on both sides of the road, their mobile cameras on, jostling to reach the bungalow painted in white to get a glimpse of their “Netaji”. But this time, the mood was sombre, the chatter muted, broken only by slogans of “Netaji Amar Rahein”.

For, inside the bungalow was Mulayam’s body, brought by his son Akhilesh Yadav, brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, from a Delhi hospital where the SP founder breathed his last Monday morning.

Saifai was where Mulayam did his primary schooling and learnt wrestling — long before it became a “VIP village” and a celebrity destination with the Saifai Mahotsav when the SP was in power, and Mulayam the Chief Minister. Today, its bustling shops were shut.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited to pay floral tributes. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited to pay floral tributes. (Express Photo)

“Even when his health started failing, netaji used to come to Saifai for festivals. He established the Samajwadi Party with hard work and connected with workers. Now what will happen to ground-level workers like me?” asked Balwant Singh, who had come from Mulayam’s first Assembly constituency Jaswant Nagar, about 15 km away.

“His family should end their personal differences now and become united,” he said.

Also Read | How Mulayam Singh Yadav came to dominate UP amid intense social, political churn

On Monday, it was not just SP workers who were on the road to that white bungalow where Mulayam’s body was brought at 5.30 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited to pay floral tributes, and represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Anandiben Patel. BJP UP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh were also there.

Advertisement

According to local officials, a galaxy of political leaders from across the country are expected to arrive Tuesday when Mulayam’s body will be placed at the Saifai mela ground at 10 am for the “antim darshan” before the cremation at a ground behind a Hanuman temple nearby at 3 pm.

Those on the list include Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and several others, including industrialist Anil Ambani.

But on Monday evening, with just a night left before the final rites begin, among those patiently waiting on the lawn at the bungalow for the crowd to make way was SP leader B S Yadav to see his “college mate from 1964”. “His death has created a vacuum in the party, and in our lives,” he said.

Advertisement

“Even when he was not active politically due to health reasons in the past few years, his presence was enough for senior workers like us. His experience was crucial for the party. When he was there, we were sure that the opinions and suggestions of seniors like us would be considered. I am not so sure about the current leadership,” said Yadav, who had come from Itauli village in Shikohabad, nearly 10 km away.

Standing nearby was Arkar Ahmed, who described himself as “national secretary of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade”. “Netaji cared for every worker and identified them by name. His mere presence on the stage at party events was a source of energy for us,” he said.

Outside the bungalow, local residents recalled stories about Mulayam helping his father Sughar Singh Yadav in the fields while continuing his education, going on to graduate from KK College in Etawah where he was elected as the first president of the student union.

“When he contested the first Assembly election from Jaswant Nagar in 1967, the villagers of Saifai helped him with foodgrain and jewellery to bear the campaign expenses,” said Ramphal, an elderly resident.

“When Netaji became Cooperative Minister in 1977, he got his old ancestral home in the village renovated for the first time. During his third term as Chief Minister, he got a new bungalow built opposite the ancestral home,” said Vijay Shakya, another local resident.

Advertisement

“Even with a busy schedule in Lucknow and Delhi, he maintained the connection with his roots and ensured that he was here to celebrate Diwali, Holi and Raksha Bandhan. On these days, he used to meet every visitor,” said Ramphal.