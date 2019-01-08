Saharanpur: Youth beaten up at panchayat meeting for ‘circulating girl’s photograph’

Saharanpur police on Monday began to investigate a viral video of a youth being ruthlessly beaten with a stick while pinned to a pole, and claimed that one of the two seen assaulting him was his father.

While no FIR has been registered yet, the youth and his family have left their home in Tajpura village, said police.

The incident allegedly took place three days ago in the presence of the village’s panchayat members. Police said the youth was thrashed for allegedly circulating the photograph of a girl on social media.

On Monday, a police team reached Tajpura village and recorded statements of local residents. “The youth who is seen being assaulted in the video has been identified as 19-year-old Tayyab, who works for a private firm,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Behat police station Chhotey Singh.

One of the persons seen beating Tayyab has been identified as his father, Mohammad Yaqub, police said. The identity of the second person is yet to be ascertained. A police team that went to Tayyab’s house found it locked.

The SHO said, “In the video of the assault, Mohammad is seen hitting Tayyab with a stick while two people had pinned him to a pole. Later, another person is seen taking the stick from Mohammad and thrashing Tayyab. We will soon take action against those who assaulted him.”

During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that another video allegedly showing Tayyab singing a song with a photograph of a girl in the background, had been circulated. The girl’s family had then complained to Tayyab’s father, the SHO said.

“Three days ago, a panchayat was held in the village to discuss the matter. Tayyab and Yaqub were also present along with the girl’s family members. During the panchayat proceeding, villagers caught hold of Tayyab and started thrashing him,” he added.