Saharanpur tense after one killed in clash

Tension prevailed in a locality in Saharanpur following a violent clash in which a 23-year-old man died and three sustained injuries late Thursday night. Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed at Sarai locality under Rampur Maniharan police station in Saharanpur following the clash, police said.

Advertising

The trouble started when the deceased, identified as Shoaib, had an altercation with Manoj, Sarang, Aman and Bobby, all aged around 25, in Sarai locality Thursday night over an eve-teasing incident earlier in the day. They are all residents of Sarai locality. The verbal exchange took a violent turn when other residents, armed with lathis and iron rods, joined them. Shoaib, Manoj and Aman sustained injuries in the clash and were admitted to the district hospital where Shoaib died, police said.

Following the death, the deceased’s family members blocked the highway with the body demanding compensation and immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident. It was lifted only after police assured them of strict action against the culprits.

“An FIR has been lodged by Shahid, brother of the deceased, against Manoj, Sarang, Aman and Bobby. We are conducting raids to nab them but so far no arrests have been made,” said Babloo Singh Verma, in charge of Rampur Maniharan police station in Saharanpur.

Advertising

“We have deployed adequate police and PAC personnel in the area,” said Vineet Bhatnagar, Superintendent of Police (city), Saharanpur.