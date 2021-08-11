‘Saharanpur teen held for killing brother, dismembering body’

The police took Rehman into custody and dug out the body parts on Tuesday morning, and sent them for autopsy. (Representational)

The Saharanpur police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy on the charge of murdering his elder brother, dismembering his body and burying the body parts at their house.

Rehman allegedly killed his brother Farman, 20, on July 19, and buried the body parts at different places of their house in the village of Fatehpur Dhola.

The police said the accused told them that he had got into a scuffle with Farman that day after his brother locked away his newly purchased mobile phone and forgot the combination.

Farman allegedly beat Rehman badly.

That night, the teenager attacked his brother with a spade while he was sleeping, dismembered the body and buried the body parts, said the police.

A few days ago, the stench of the decomposing body parts got the villagers talking.

They asked Rehman about his elder brother, and when he failed to provide a satisfactory answer they informed the police.

The police took Rehman into custody and dug out the body parts on Tuesday morning, and sent them for autopsy.

“Their parents have died, and two elder sisters are married. The brothers had been living in the house for the last two years. Rehman has been taken into custody and will be sent to a juvenile home after we complete our interrogation,” said Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP Rural) Atul Kumar Sharma.