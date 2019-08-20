Saharanpur murders: Reward for information on accused, say police

A day after a journalist and his brother were shot dead in broad daylight in Saharanpur, police are yet to track down the four accused. SSP Dinesh Kumar has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for facilitating the arrest of two of the absconding accused.

Advertising

“We have formed eight teams and are conducting raids. Though we have not received information about their whereabouts yet, we are sure to get success soon. We have declared a cash reward for information on the main accused, Mahipal Saini (48) and his son, Gaurav (24). The other two accused are minors and no cash reward has been announced in their case,” SSP Kumar told The Indian Express over the phone.

Mahipal’s wife Vimlesh (42) and his daughter Varsha (20), who were detained soon after the incident on Sunday, were placed under arrest on Monday. “We produced the arrested women in a local court and have sought their remand,” said Viret Pal Giri, in-charge of Kotwali police station.

“Parents of the main accused live here but their house was found locked on Sunday evening,” said Shamli SP Ajay Kumar.

Advertising

Ashish Kumar Dhiman (28), a photojournalist with Dainik Jagran, and his younger brother Ashutosh (26) were shot dead, allegedly by Mahipal and the other three accused, over a row over dumping garbage in their vicinity on Sunday morning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences for the victims’ family and has directed the police to immediately arrest the culprits.

According to police, the investigation so far has revealed that the garbage dumping row was an immediate trigger, but the accused may have pre-planned the attack — Mahipal reportedly shifted household articles to an unknown place on Saturday evening.

“During our raid on Mahipal’s house, we found his rented accommodation empty. He is from Shamli district and had moved to the Saharanpur locality two years ago. He was jailed in 2015 in connection with the rape and abduction of a girl and is currently out on bail. He also has a case of attempted murder against him at Dehradun,” said Giri.

Following the post-mortem, the victims were cremated on Sunday night. “We handed over the bodies to the family members and the last rites were performed last night,” said Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP (rural), Saharanpur.

Opposition leaders have targeted the state government on the law and order situation.