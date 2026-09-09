After Saharanpur masjid demolition, 2 more mosques in UP under scrutiny

Days after a masjid in Saharanpur was demolished following a court ruling that it was unauthorised and stood on government land, two more mosques in western Uttar Pradesh are facing scrutiny.

Mustafa Masjid in Moradabad has been served a notice seeking details of its construction, while an inquiry by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is underway into Baba Bahauddin Shah Masjid in Sambhal.

‘Masjid built 4 decades ago’

Mustafa Masjid, built on 300 square metres of land, is in the Pakbara area of Moradabad. Mosque caretaker Zeeshan Fareed confirmed having received the notice from the Moradabad Development Authority (MDA), asking him to submit documents related to its construction.