After Saharanpur masjid demolition, 2 more mosques in UP under scrutiny

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Days after a masjid in Saharanpur was demolished following a court ruling that it was unauthorised and stood on government land, two more mosques in western Uttar Pradesh are facing scrutiny.
Mustafa Masjid in Moradabad has been served a notice seeking details of its construction, while an inquiry by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is underway into Baba Bahauddin Shah Masjid in Sambhal.
Mustafa Masjid, built on 300 square metres of land, is in the Pakbara area of Moradabad. Mosque caretaker Zeeshan Fareed confirmed having received the notice from the Moradabad Development Authority (MDA), asking him to submit documents related to its construction.
The notice, issued last month, followed a complaint alleging that the mosque had been constructed without approved building plans. MDA vice-chairman Anubhav Singh could not be contacted for comment.
Fareed said the mosque was built by his late father, Fareed Zabbar, on his own private land around 35-40 years ago. He added that his lawyers were taking up the matter with the MDA, and declined to share anything further on the issue.
In a video, Imam Hafiz Muhammad Shane Azhari told the media that namaz continues to be offered at the mosque.
Asked whether its location along the Moradabad-Delhi Highway caused any traffic obstruction, he denied this. He added that Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) is located next to the mosque.
In Sambhal, an inquiry is underway into the construction and land records of Baba Bahauddin Shah Masjid in Chaudhary Sarai.
On Tuesday, an ASI team reached the mosque for the inquiry amid heavy police deployment.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sambhal, Vikas Chandra said the inquiry followed a complaint filed by one Subhash Chandra Tyagi, alleging that the mosque had been illegally constructed on land belonging to the Jama Masjid.
Chandra said the ASI team was involved because Sambhal’s Jama Masjid is a protected monument under the ASI. He said the team’s findings were awaited and the mosque’s land records were being examined.
Early Saturday morning, the mosque in the Saharanpur collectorate complex was demolished amid heavy police deployment. The administrative action followed a September 2 ruling by a local court, which dismissed an appeal by the mosque management committee against the City Magistrate’s July order declaring the masjid unauthorised and ordering its eviction.
The mutwali (custodian) of the mosque, Tanveer Ahmed, had alleged that the action was carried out without due process. He also claimed that the mosque was approximately 150 years old.
The proceedings followed a complaint by Vikas Tyagi, a former Prant Sahyojak of the Bajrang Dal for Western UP.
In court, the administration had alleged that the building had originally been constructed as a rest house for visitors within the Collectorate campus but was illegally occupied.
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