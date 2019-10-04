Saharanpur: Man beaten to death after intervening in spat over dog poop

A 24-year-old was beaten to death and two others injured after they intervened in a fight between two families over dog poop in Saharanpur.

Deepak Paswan was declared brought dead in hospital while his parents, Hariom and Saro Paswan, were injured.

“We received information that a man was beaten to death with sticks by a family in Damodar Puri around 4.30 pm. During investigation we found that the accused were having an argument with another neighbour over dog poop outside their house. The victim’s family was staying adjacent and they intervened in the matter and asked everyone to calm down. An argument took place, which escalated and the intervening family was attacked. Arrest will take place soon,” said Vineet Bhatnagar, SP City Saharanpur.

Police said a case was registered against Kaushal, Shubham and Monica for murder, assault and other relevant sections of IPC at Janakpuri police station.

Deepak’s father Hariom is the state chief of Lok Janshakti Party, and has been residing in Saharanpur for many years. According to the police, the accused Kaushal has a history of getting into arguments with neigbours.