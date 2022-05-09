Saharanpur: Five killed in firecracker factory blast

Five persons died and one person was injured following a blast in a licensed firecracker factory in Saharanpur district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rahul, Sumit, Karthik, Sagar and Vardhan Pal – all residents of Saharanpur district. The injured person was identified as Vishal alias Vansh and doctors said that his condition is critical, police said.

“There were six persons inside the factory when the blast occurred. Five persons died in the blast and one another is seriously injured. It could not be ascertained yet what might have caused the explosion,” said Station Officer of Sarsawan police station Dharmendra Singh.

He added that more details are expected once the statement of the injured person is recorded.

The firecracker factory was opened around two years ago and was located in Saharanpur’s Govindpur village.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, residents of the village heard a loud sound coming from the factory. They rushed to the spot and also alerted the police. Fire tenders were also deployed to the spot. The six persons present in the factory were rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared five persons dead.