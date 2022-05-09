scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Saharanpur: Five killed in firecracker factory blast

The deceased were identified as Rahul, Sumit, Karthik, Sagar and Vardhan Pal – all residents of Saharanpur district. The injured person was identified as Vishal alias Vansh and doctors said that his condition is critical, police said.

By: Express News Serivce | Lucknow |
May 9, 2022 6:05:21 am
The firecracker factory was opened around two years ago and was located in Saharanpur’s Govindpur village.The blast occurred when the labourers were removing nuts and bolts of the tank, which was scheduled to be shut down from May 30. (Representational)

Five persons died and one person was injured following a blast in a licensed firecracker factory in Saharanpur district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rahul, Sumit, Karthik, Sagar and Vardhan Pal – all residents of Saharanpur district. The injured person was identified as Vishal alias Vansh and doctors said that his condition is critical, police said.

“There were six persons inside the factory when the blast occurred. Five persons died in the blast and one another is seriously injured. It could not be ascertained yet what might have caused the explosion,” said Station Officer of Sarsawan police station Dharmendra Singh.
He added that more details are expected once the statement of the injured person is recorded.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The firecracker factory was opened around two years ago and was located in Saharanpur’s Govindpur village.

More from Lucknow

Best of Express Premium

Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Delhi Confidential: Healing TouchPremium
Delhi Confidential: Healing Touch
Demand up, output down: Atta prices at record highPremium
Demand up, output down: Atta prices at record high
More Premium Stories >>

According to the police, on Saturday evening, residents of the village heard a loud sound coming from the factory. They rushed to the spot and also alerted the police. Fire tenders were also deployed to the spot. The six persons present in the factory were rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared five persons dead.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement