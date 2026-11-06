After waiting over a decade for justice, a 45-year-old woman watched on Friday as two police personnel were sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Saharanpur for gangraping her in 2015, when she had approached them seeking help after her husband was arrested.

On Thursday, the court held retired Circle Officer Brijmohan Yadav and inspector Vedpal Singh guilty under sections of gang rape and criminal intimidation following which the two, who were out on bail, were taken into custody.

“I have finally got justice after 11 and a half years, and I am satisfied,” the survivor said after the verdict. She and her husband, who runs a building materials business, were present in court to see the accused’s reaction. “But they had covered their faces, so we could not see their expressions.”

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Recalling how the accused had treated her when she approached the police station seeking help, she said, “At that time, they thought they were above everyone and could do whatever they wanted. Now they will realise that there is a God who ensures everyone gets justice.”

Her husband said that in 2015, police had falsely implicated him in an attempt to murder case. “The court has since acquitted me in that case,” he said.

The case involved four accused, according to the complaint. The survivor’s lawyer, Rajeev Tomar, said, “Proceedings against the third accused, Pankaj Dhama, were separated after he submitted documents stating that he was not mentally stable. The case against him is pending in court. The identity of the fourth accused could not be ascertained.”

Defence counsel, Radhey Shyam said they would file an appeal against the judgment. He added that Vedpal Singh is posted in Mathura.

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The events of 2015

According to Rajeev Tomar, the case dates back to the evening of July 29, 2015, when a police team arrived at the woman’s house just as the family sat down to dinner. The police took the victim’s husband away for questioning, and later showed his arrest in a case and sent him to jail.

Two-three days later, the woman went to a local police outpost with her 10-year-old son for help. She told the outpost in-charge that her husband was the family’s only earning member and that there was no one else at home to look after them.

The outpost in-charge assured the woman that he would speak to the Station House Officer of the police station concerned and get back to her by evening.

Later that day, a constable arrived at her house and told her that the outpost in-charge wanted to meet her, Tomar said. She went to the outpost with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

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On reaching the outpost, however, the in-charge questioned her for bringing the two women along, saying he had summoned her alone. He then told her that the SHO wanted to meet her at the police station.

Around 6 pm, the three women reached the police station. The outpost in-charge asked the complainant’s mother-in-law to remain there, while the woman and her sister-in-law were taken to a room behind.

While the sister-in-law was made to sit in the verandah, the woman was taken into a room where the SHO and three other police personnel — the outpost in-charge, a sub-inspector and a constable — were present.

According to the prosecution, the SHO threatened the woman and demanded sexual favours. When she tried to escape, the four accused allegedly overpowered her, dragged her back into the room and raped her.

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Hearing her cries, the prosecution said, her sister-in-law rushed inside and tried to intervene. The accused allegedly assaulted her and pointed a revolver at her, threatening to kill her and make her body disappear if she raised an alarm.

The two women were threatened before being allowed to leave. The accused allegedly warned the survivor that if she disclosed what had happened, they would implicate her husband in additional cases to ensure he remained behind bars for another 8 to 10 years. They also threatened to implicate her in false criminal cases.

From police inaction to court intervention

Tomar said the victim approached the police station and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, with her complaint but received no response.

She finally approached the court seeking directions for registration of an FIR. The court dismissed her application. She challenged the order before a Sessions Court through a revision petition, but that too was dismissed.

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“She subsequently moved the Allahabad High Court, which directed the lower court to look into the case. The court then directed Saharanpur police to lodge the case and investigate,” said Tomar.

An FIR was finally registered on November 11, 2017, against all four accused, including the unidentified constable.

The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department, which filed a closure report, giving the accused a clean chit.

“The survivor challenged the closure report through a protest petition; we maintained that sufficient evidence was available on record to summon the accused and face trial. On October 6, 2018, the court ordered that the protest petition be treated as a complaint case, paving the way for further judicial proceedings,” said Tomar.