Saharanpur Construction of Deoband youth centre by Muslim organisation triggers a row

The construction of a youth centre by the Maulana Mehmood Madani faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the village of Kendki in Saharanpur district’s Deoband area has caused tensions to rise, with the district administration halting work on the project around a week ago.

The district authorities intervened after villagers, most of whom are Hindus, objected to the construction of the youth centre. They claimed that the builders did not obtain permission and legal formalities were not completed.

In recent days, Hindu organisations have held meetings with the villagers and raised objections. The BJP MLA from Deoband, Kunawar Brijesh Singh, has also requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to set up an inquiry committee.

The village is around 20 km from the place where the state government decided in August to set up a unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. However, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Saharanpur general secretary Zaheen Ahmed said the organisation had decided a year ago to build the youth centre. At the time, there was no information about the ATS’s plans, he pointed out.

Deoband Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar on Monday said the construction work was stopped following a complaint, and an inquiry was going on. He added, “I have asked the organisation to submit all documents, including land papers and the permission letter to open the youth centre at Kendki village. They have so far not completed all documents.”

Kumar said the villagers initially were apprehensive that a madrasa was being built in their area.

Responding to the rumours and allegations surrounding the project, Ahmed denied any malicious intent on part of his outfit and alleged that a group of people were circulating false news and confusing the villagers.

“Initially, it was circulated that we are constructing a slaughterhouse on the land. When we explained it, the group then circulated we are building a madrasa. We explained to the public that it was also false. Now, they are again making a false story and instigating the public. We are constructing a training centre for the youth under Bharat Scouts and Guides, which will benefit people of all society,” said Ahmed.

The Jamiat official said the centre was proposed to be built over almost 15 acres of land, and equipped with a playing ground, an athletic track, an adventure park, and many other sports activities.

“The centre will be for the people of all communities and religions. We have already purchased four hectares of land and the deal on the remaining land is under process. The construction of a kitchen at the site was going on when the administration stopped the work after a complaint around a week back. The administration asked us to provide documents related to the land and the organisation. I submitted it on Saturday. The administration has so far not given any directions,” said Ahmed added.

In strident opposition to the Jamiat’s plans, Hindu organisations such as the Bajrang Dal have mobilised their workers who have met the villagers and are planning protests. A “Sangarsh Samiti” consisting of representatives from various nearby villages has been formed. On Sunday, members of the Bajrang Dal, which is affiliated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad, attended a meeting in Kendki along with the residents of several other villages.

“The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Maulana Mehmood Madani faction) purchased the land silently and started constructing without obtaining any permission from the district administration. They purchased agricultural land, and without changing its land use began the construction. We declared during the meeting held yesterday in Kendki that regular meetings should be held till this project is cancelled. We doubt the intention of the organisation,” said Vikas Tyagi, the “prant sahyojak [a regional representative]” of Bajrang Dal for western UP.

He added that while Kendki was Hindu-dominated most of the residents of the surrounding villages were Muslims.

MLA Kunwar Brijesh Singh also claimed that the Jamiat started construction in Kendki without obtaining any permission. The organisation should explain its motive for building the youth centre, he added.

“On getting a complaint from a local resident, I got the construction work stopped. I have requested the chief minister to form a committee that would look into the matter,” Singh said.