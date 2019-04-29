Saharanpur: Admn plans complaint against ‘closed madrasa receiving aid from govt’

The Saharanpur district administration plans to file a police complaint in connection with an alleged diversion of Rs 58 lakh government fund meant for a madrasa, which was said to have been shut four years ago.

The amount was transferred into the bank accounts of 200-odd students of the madrasa in 2016-17 and 2017-18, said an officer. The district administration has widened the scope of its inquiry into the alleged fraud and plans to take legal action.

“A complaint was filed by a local resident recently alleging a financial fraud at Kadariya Anglo Uloom Madrasa in Behat area of the city. An inquiry was ordered. During a spot verification, we found no such madrasa in the area,” said Deputy Director (Backward Welfar Officer of Saharanpur) Sharad Srivastava. He also holds additional charge of District Minority Officer (Saharanpur).

The district administration contacted the member of the committee that was running the institute and learned that it was shut four years ago, said Srivastava. “However, the committee members failed to show any documents to prove that they had informed the UP minority department about the closure,” said Srivastava, adding the madrasa was earlier registered with the UP Madrasa Board.

The madrasa was not registered on the portal of UP Board of Madrasa Education, started by the UP government in 2017 to check “irregularities”, he added. Srivastava said a “grant of Rs 58 lakh was given to the madrasa in the financial years of 2016-17 and 2017-18”.

“The record stated that it had around 200 students and provided the hostel facility. When we checked the bank record, we found that the money was transferred to the bank accounts of students in both years. Bank details showed that the money was withdrawn soon after it was transferred,” said Srivastava.

The administration is seeking details of bank accounts that have received money. “We have decided to lodge a complaint into the matter,” said the deputy director.