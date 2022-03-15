Saharanpur: 19-yr-old held, ATS says was planning to join Pak terror outfit

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old youth from a private hostel in the Deoband area of Saharanpur district for allegedly planning to join a terror outfit. Police said Inamul Haq alias Inamul Imtiyaz was allegedly in touch with a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative and was planning to go Pakistan for arms training, said the ATS. The ATS added that Haq used to upload and circulate videos on jihad to provoke others to join them.

Haq, who hails from Jharkhand, was staying in the hostel for the last two years. “Haq did not specify in which school or madarsa he was studying. During investigation, we will verify the details provided by them. He appears to be highly radicalised,” said ADG (ATS) GK Goswamy.

Police said they have recovered four SIM cards and a memory card from his possession.

Police have also initiated action against two youths — Furkan Ali and Nabil Khan of Muzaffarnagar, both in their 20s – who were staying with Haq in the hostel. The ADG said that they have not given a clean chit to Ali and Khan in the case. “Their roles are being probed,” said the ADG.

According to police, they had received tips that some youths in Deoband were planning to carry out blasts at different religious places. “We learnt that Haq was in touch with people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh through different WhatsApp groups for over Jihad,” said a police officer.

Haq’s father is a small-time businessman.