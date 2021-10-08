Sack minister for fair probe, arrest accused son: Opp

The Opposition Thursday demanded the resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra to ensure a free and fair investigation and the immediate arrest of his son, Ashish Mishra, who has been booked for the murder of four protesting farmers.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further demanded a probe by a sitting judge of Supreme Court or a HC into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Do you think farmers can get justice till he (father of accused) is MoS?”

BSP chief Mayawati accused the BJP of having a “biased” attitude towards the incident.

Later in the day, a Congress delegation sat on a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, saying they were not allowed to Governor Anandiben Patel and hand over a memorandum, in which the party has sought action against police officers who allegedly manhandled Priyanka late Sunday.