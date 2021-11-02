Sachin Pilot Cong’s women manifesto: Free bus ride, 40% job quota, raise in Asha workers’ pay

In Congress’s women special manifesto announced on Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promised free travel on government buses, three free LPS cylinders a year, an increase in Asha workers’ honorarium and widow pension, and 40% reservations in government jobs for women if the party won the 2022 Assembly polls.

The Congress’s earlier pledges to set aside 40% of its seats for women candidates, and give free smartphone to Class 10 girl students and e-scooters to college students were also listed in the eight-point manifesto.

Priyanka tweeted, “Meri priya behnon, apka har din sangharshon se bhara hai. Congress party ne usko smajhte hue apke liye alag se ek mahila Ghoshna patra tyar kiya hai.” (Dear sisters, your everyday is full of hardships. Taking note of this, the Congress has prepared a separate manifesto just for you).

In a tweet thread, Priyanka said the government job quota for women would be provided in accordance with “reservation provisions”.

The Congress leader declared that Asha and Anganwari workers, who have long been demanding a raise in their honorarium, would be given Rs 10,000 a month while old age widow pension would be given Rs 1,000 if the Congress formed the government.

Last week, Asha workers had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him for a monthly pay of Rs 10,000 and Rs 10 lakh health insurance. They have been protesting outside chief medical officer’s offices across the state and have threatened to boycott work their demands were not met.

The government had earlier given special Covid honorarium to frontline health workers. Adityanath had also promised to hike Asha workers’ honorarium, benefitting more than 1.5 lakh such workers.

The Congress promised to establish of 75 “Dakshata Vidyalaya”, which would be named after women personalities. Sources inform that that these schools would provide skill training to women.

Meanwhile, sharpening his attack on the BJP, Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Lucknow said it gained the mandate of the people through lies (jhoot), deceit (chhal) and camouflage (chhadam), then broke the faith, and is working to incur benefits to its capitalistic friends. He said Priyanka Gandhi was working for the honour and justice of farmers, youth, unemployed persons and women.

—With PTI