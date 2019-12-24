‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ not slogan but reality: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 117th birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Amid the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated that his government has worked for the development of all sections of the society without discrimination and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan is not merely lip service but a reality.

“For us ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not merely a slogan but a reality. We have worked for the development of all without any discrimination or indulging in appeasement like others. Those who accuse us of discrimination must introspect. Had they worked for the development of all without any discrimination, the scenario would have been different. Due to their (Opposition) misdeeds, people have voted them out of power, and there is no possibility (of their return) either in the future. At this time, their (Opposition) desperation and unrestrained drivel on different issues are quite natural. Those who are accusing us have looted money of the deprived,” Adityanath told a gathering at a Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana programme at Lok Bhawan here.

He handed over the key to differently-abled people for houses built under the Awas Yojana scheme. He was joined by Governor Anandiben Patel and former UP governor Ram Naik.

The CM listed steps taken by his government to uplift the poor and said that the state is ranked first in house allotments under the Awas Yojana scheme.

“We launched separate schemes for those who were left out of the Centre’s schemes and allocated additional funds for them,” the chief minister said.

