Saansad Khel Mahakumbh in Basti: ‘Treating sports as extracurricular activity has harmed the nation,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that treating sports as an extracurricular activity and relegating it to a hobby without much value, greatly harmed the country.

Inaugurating the second phase of “Saansad Khel Mahakumbh” in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh via video conference, the PM said that at one time, sports was considered as a way to pass time. “The mentality that games are not important took root, and as a result, a lot of talents kept themselves away from the playgrounds. This led to many talented sportspersons not achieving their potential… But the mentality is changing now… In the last 8 to 9 years, the country has taken many initiatives to overcome this drawback and create a better environment for sports. This has resulted in many more youngsters taking up sports as a career,” the PM said.

“It’s heartening that even parents are now taking sports seriously… The direct benefit of this change is visible as India is constantly creating new records in the field of sports,” he said.

Appreciating the scale of Khel Mahakumbh, organised by local Basti MP Harish Dwivedi, the PM expressed hope that India’s traditional expertise in sports will get a new wing through such events.

Till now, about 200 MPs have organised such Khel Mahakumbh in their constituencies, the PM said, adding, “By organising such events, MPs are shaping the future of the new generation.”

Expressing happiness that about 40,000 athletes — three times more than the last year — were participating in the Khel Mahakumbh, he said that through these games, performing athletes were being picked up for further training under the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The first phase of the Khel Mahakumbh was organised from December 10 to December 16 last year. In the second phase, which will conclude on January 28, various competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports will be held.

Highlighting girls’ participation in the Khel Mahakumbh, Modi said he believes that “daughters of Basti, Purvanchal and Uttar Pradesh and all over India will showcase their talent and skills on a global stage”. He also recalled the women’s U-19 T20 Cricket World Cup and highlighted the achievement of the team captain Shefali Verma who scored five consecutive boundaries and hit a six on the last ball, thereby accumulating 26 runs in one over. “Such a talent is available in every nook and corner of the country and the Saansad Khel Mahakumbh plays a key role in scouting and harnessing it,” he said.

“Through Khelo India progamme, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per month is being provided to 2,500 athletes. About 500 Olympics probables are being groomed under Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS). Keeping in mind the need for international training, some players have received assistance from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 7 crore,” the PM said, adding special emphasis was being laid on ensuring adequate resources, training, technical knowledge, international exposure, and transparency in the selection of players.

He praised the “efforts” of the Uttar Pradesh government in promoting sports by setting up hostels for sportspersons in several districts. “We gave the best ever performance in the Olympics. Best ever performance in the Paralympics. India’s better performance in different sports is now becoming a topic of discussion. This is just the beginning. We still have a long way to go,” he said and urged athletes to include millets in their diets as the world marks 2023 as the International Year of Millets. He also advised sportspersons to include yoga in their daily life to stay fit.