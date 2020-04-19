S-I injured in attack over spurious liquor raid, 5 women among 17 arrested

Raids are being conducted to trace the other accused. (Representational Photo) Raids are being conducted to trace the other accused. (Representational Photo)

ANGERED BY police raids during a drive against spurious liquor, a group of people, including women, attacked a 58-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) while he was on way to his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. The incident occurred around 500 metres from the Holagarh police station.

The SI, Arjun Singh, suffered head injuries. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Later in the day, the police arrested 17 persons including five women, in the case.

Raids are being conducted to trace the other accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Kuraku Venkat Ashok, said that for the past four days, raids were being conducted at Kasturipur village to trace people involved in the spurious liquor business. Police arrested seven persons allegedly found involved in preparing and selling spurious liquor. Arjun Singh was part of a police team that raided Kasturipur village which is around two km from Holagarh police station.

The police arrested two persons on Friday involved in illicit liquor business.

“After completing work, Arjun Singh left the police station for his home. When he was around 500 metres far from the police station, miscreants attacked him. They thrashed and also hit him with sticks,” said Ashok.

A police team reached the spot and sent victim to hospital. The accused, however, managed to escape by then.

