Review meeting: Achieve 100-day targets by June 30, CM Yogi Adityanath tells ministers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all the departments to complete the state government’s 100-day targets by June 30.

In a review meeting in Lucknow, the CM said that all the ministers and other public representatives will address press conferences across the state on July 4 to tell people about the achievements and progress in other commitments of the government. The state government led by him is completing first 100 days in its second term on July 5.

Along with the progress report of six months, the ministers will also have to tell people about to the goals set for six months in their respective departments, Adityanath added.

Days after his swearing-in as CM, Adityanath had set deadlines for the government and emphasised on fixing accountability. He had then asked all ministries and departments to prepare the first 100-day work plan and make presentations on the progress made. For example, in a meeting with the heads of all the state recruitment boards he set for them a target of giving jobs to over 10,000 youth in the first 100 days.

Earlier, the CM had directed the ministers and officials to set short-term goals — 100 days, six months and 1 year, 2 years and five years — for execution of the government’s development works and schemes. He had asked all the departments to prepare comprehensive and feasible work plans with these deadlines. Adityanath has also directed the state home department to recruit at least 10,000 police personnel within 100 days.

Reviews development proposals for Azamgarh, Rampur

Days after the BJP won Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in the by-polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with the ministers on Tuesday directed all the departments to review the proposals related to development in both the districts. The CM said that projects related to these two districts should not be left pending. His office will also review the ongoing and pending development projects there, he added.

With regards to Rampur, the CM said that renovation of sugar mill in Bilaspur should be done at the earliest. In Azamgarh, he asked to consult eminent music personalities and prepare a proposal for ‘sangeet sadhaks’ (music practitioners) to restore the ancient practice at Hariharpur.

The BJP won both Azamgarh and Rampur seats by defeating the Samajwadi Party (SP) and plans to leave no stone unturned for retaining the segments in the 2024 General Elections.