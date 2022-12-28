Run-Up To Global Investors Summit: Roadshows in 7 cities, CM Yogi to lead in Mumbai

From January 5 to January 23, the Uttar Pradesh government will hold roadshows in different parts of the country in a bid to attract investments ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow in February. This comes after eight delegations of ministers and officials visited 16 countries to attract investment.

The government has formed new teams of ministers and officials for holding the roadshows in different cities.

The first roadshow will be held in Mumbai on January 5, in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will invite leaders of Indian Industry to Uttar Pradesh. He is likely to meet film personalities along with representatives of Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra, Godrej, Aditya Birla Group, Bombay Dyeing, Britannia, JSW Group, and Asian Paints Group, government sources said.

Apart from Mumbai, the roadshows will be held in six other cities, including Delhi, Bangaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet with significant industrial organisations in Mumbai and invite them to invest in UP. Separate teams have been formed for other six cities,” said a government spokesperson.

The CM will be accompanied by Industrial Development Minister Nandagopal Nandi and MoS (Independent) Ravindra Jaiswal in his Mumbai roadshow.

“On the chief minister’s instructions, a new team has been formed for domestic roadshows that include Ministers of State with independent charge and Ministers of State and Cabinet ministers. A team of senior officers will accompany the ministers on these tours to assist them,” the spokesperson added.

While the January 9 Chennai roadshow will be headed by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Ministers with independent charge Aseem Arun and Nitin Agarwal, the Delhi roadshow will be led by Nandagopal Nandi, along with IT and Electronics Department Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma and MoS (Independent) Sandeep Singh on January 13.

The roadshow in Kolkata will be held on January 16. It will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with Nandi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh and Minister of State Ajit Singh Pal.

The roadshow in Hyderabad will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on January 18. He will be accompanied by Technical Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Independent Charge Minister Arun Saxena. The January 20 Ahmedabad roadshow will be led by PWD Minister Jitin Prasada, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Independent Charge Minister Jayendra Pratap and Minister of State Jaswant Saini.

The roadshow in Bengaluru will take place on January 23. Industrial Development Minister Nandi, IT and Electronics Minister Yogendra and MoS (Independent) Aseem Arun.

The Global Investors Summit is scheduled to take place on February 10 to February 12.

Recently, eight delegations of ministers returned from abroad, claiming that they have received investment proposals of Rs 7.12 lakh crore.