Run-up to Global Investors Summit: ‘MoUs worth Rs 10,000 cr signed at Chandigarh event’

A TEAM of the Uttar Pradesh government, which organised a road show in Chandigarh on Friday aimed at attracting investment before the Global Investors Summit scheduled for next month, said 29 MoUs worth Rs 10,000 cr were signed at the event.

The team, led by state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh and Minister of State Independent Charge, Home Guard Dharamveer Prajapati also held business to government (B2G) meetings.

Gupta pointed out that Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer state in India with availability of a large number of young and skilled labour force. Asking investors to invest in the state, Nandi asked them to witness “New Uttar Pradesh of new India.”

On the “improved connectivity” in the state, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh said this was due to the development of expressways and airports. Minister Dharamveer Prajapati claimed that law and order has improved in the state with development of infrastructure and availability of 24-hour power creating right climate for investment.

During the meetings, investors were assured of full cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government and that their investment would be safe and protected.

A government spokesperson informed that in the open session, Prakash Kaur Ahluwalia, the first woman manager of UCO Bank, said that she has an old connection with Uttar Pradesh. She shared her experience regarding Uttar Pradesh at present and the state that was 40 years ago. She highlighted the many major changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, stating that UP now has rule of law.

The top five investors from Chandigarh included Unique Energies Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,100 crore intent), Spray Engineering Devices Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,000 crore intent), Amartex Industries (Rs 1,000 crore intent) and Madhav KRG Pvt Ltd (Rs 700 crore intent).