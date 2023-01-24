Run-UP To Global Investors Summit: At Bengaluru roadshow, govt signs Rs 25,000-crore MoUs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that it has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 25,000 crore with 33 entrepreneurs during its investment roadshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka, ahead of the Global Investors Summit in the state.

The government will host the investors’ summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Ahead of it, different teams of the Uttar Pradesh government have been holding roadshows in different parts of the country seeking investment from the local businessmen there.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who led the team in Bengaluru on Monday, told entrepreneurs that it was the “best opportunity” for investing in UP as the BJP government was there to stay in Uttar Pradesh for the next 25 years.

“In terms of law and order, UP is today a riot-free and crime-free state. This is the most favourable time to invest in tourism, agriculture, defence, logistics, infrastructure, real estate, health, and the IT sector. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly working hard to make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India,” Maurya said.

At the beginning of the meeting, a video message from Chief Minister Adityanath was played. In the video message, Adityanath said the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered in a new era of stability and good governance in the country and India has become a favourite destination of investors.

“Uttar Pradesh, with rich natural resources, is a leading state in ease of doing business with good governance, zero tolerance towards crime and corruption, largest consumer market, single window portal Nivesh Mitra, as well as investment-friendly policies,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is the best place to invest in all aspects and is poised to become the second largest economy of the country. As per the resolve of the PM, UP is ready to accelerate India’s economic growth,” the CM said.

Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who was also a part of the government delegation, said: “The relationship between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh is centuries old. The land of Ram, Krishna and Kashi Vishwanath is entering a new era of development today. Entrepreneurs of Karnataka should join this development journey of UP.”

FICCI (Karnataka) chairman Ullas Kamath, who also spoke at the event, said the development of infrastructure in UP in the last 8 years has been much faster than in China.

Akshata GN of De Pedro Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd said that her company was excited to invest in UP. “Our company wants to invest about Rs 850 crore in the field of sugar industry and supercomputer in UP. I think UP is a state with infinite possibilities from the point of view of investment. I would request everyone to come forward to invest in UP,” GN said.

A government spokesperson said that B2G meetings were held with companies like Infosys and Ola. “Meetings also took place with Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce president BV Gopal Reddy and managing director of Kisan Craft Ravindra Aggarwal. Infosys Corporate Affairs Head Santosh Ananthapura and Ola Electric Managing Director Mohit Sevakramani and Group CFO GR Arun Kumar met Deputy CM Maurya. Arunakar Mishra, MD & CEO of Zensar Aerospace & Information Technology Pvt Ltd, expressed his desire to invest in the aerospace sector in Uttar Pradesh,” the government spokesperson said.