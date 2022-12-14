Run-up to Civic polls: Yogi seeks mandate for ‘triple-engine govt’

Setting his sights on the upcoming civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought mandate for a “triple-engine government”, reminding the gathering of the “development” that took place in the region since the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the state.

The CM, who was in Mathura to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 822 crore and address a ‘Prabudha Jana Sammelan’ (intellectuals’ conference), urged all the stakeholders to ensure that this “development” is not stopped.

Maintaining that projects worth projects Rs 30,000 crore are either in the implementation or planning stage for the Braj region, Adityanath claimed that his government has also worked for the development of places of religious significance such as Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Vishvanath (Varanasi), Naimisharan and Vindhya Vasini Dham.

Claiming that while the government is making all efforts to bring more development to the region, the CM said local bodies play a significant role in the implementation of the same. Big-ticket projects, he further said, are now being given to the Braj region by the “double-engine government” at the Centre and in the state.

Appealing to the gathering of “intellectuals” to start a conversation around the works of both central and state governments, the CM said that while people have seen the development works of the “double-engine” government, a “third engine” should also be added to it.

“Abhi se mahaul banaiye.. Double engine ki sarkar ne kiya kiya hai, teesra engine bhi judna chahiye.. sthaniye nikaye mein phir se achha board gathit ho isliye appeal karne aya hun” (create an atmosphere from now onwards. The triple-engine should be added to the double-engine government. I have come here to make an appeal so that a good local body board is formed).

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh is fortunate to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and Rama, he claimed that most of important places associated with Buddhism were also in the state. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 210 projects in Mathura worth Rs 822 crore and assured Rs 30,000 crore was planned for the development of the “Braj Bhumi” alone.

The people of Braj elected all the BJP MLAs in the Assembly polls early this year, proving that they cannot stand corruption, atrocities and injustice, he claimed.

Urging intellectuals to not allow derailment of the development process by allowing others to take over the municipal bodies, Yogi said that it’s because they formed a new board after upgrading of Mathura as a municipal corporation and elected all the representatives from the BJP during the assembly elections eight months ago that the development was so rapid in the region.

Development in the places of pilgrimage in Braj Bhumi such as Mathura, Vrindavan or Barsana was taking place fast, he claimed. “You should not allow this development process to be stalled,” the CM said.

The world, he added, was looking today at UP with “curious eyes” as large-scale development is taking place in the state — be it the expressways, flyovers or waterways.