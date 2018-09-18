Ruckus in bar: Agra college doctors strike over colleagues’ arrest

Angry doctors reportedly closed down emergency services Sunday. (File) Angry doctors reportedly closed down emergency services Sunday. (File)

Doctors at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra went on strike Sunday after 25 junior doctors of the hospital were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus in a nearby bar and thrashing the owner and two police officers the previous night. Ten junior doctors, booked under section 151 of CrPC (breach of peace), were released on personal bond, while 15 others were sent to jail on a court directive.

Angry doctors reportedly closed down emergency services Sunday. However, services resumed in the night after assurances from the district administration and police. “I have asked the principal of the college to conduct an inquiry and take disciplinary action against doctors found involved in the incident,” said SSP, Agra, Amit Pathak.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Hariparwat police station Mahesh Gautam said, “On Saturday night, four junior doctors of the medical college went to a bar and consumed drinks. At around 11.35 pm, they got irked when a waiter refused to serve them more drinks and thrashed him. When the staff intervened, the doctors had heated arguments with them.”

In the meantime, one of the doctors called up his colleagues, and soon after, a group of them arrived and vandalised the establishment.

Bar manager Shivaji Ojha then called up the police control room, after which sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar and constable Atul arrived at the spot, the SHO said.

“The doctors asked the bar staff for CCTV footage. When they said that the CCTV was not working, the doctors started thrashing them. One of them even hit the bar’s owner Sareen (70) with a bottle. He sustained injuries on his face,” the SHO added. “They thrashed sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar when he tried to stop them and tore his uniform. They beat up constable Atul, who was recording the incident on his phone. The doctors deleted the recording and broke the phone. Additional police personnel were called and they caught nine doctors at the spot. The others managed to escape,” said the SHO.

After returning to the hospital, the doctors staged a protest near SN Medical College and blocked the road, demanding the release of those arrested. “We used mild force to disperse the crowd,” said a police officer. “Later, the doctors staged a protest outside the emergency ward. They forcibly stopped emergency services and also prevented visitors from going inside,” the SHO said.

A police team reached the emergency ward and caught 24 other doctors. Of the 24, 14 were released later when injured policemen said they weren’t present at the bar. “A total of 25 doctors were arrested. Ten doctors who were booked on charges of breach of peace were released by court on personal bond. Fifteen other doctors, who were booked for creating a ruckus at the bar, beating employees and two policemen, were sent to jail by the court,” said SHO.

The doctors sent to jail were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant sections of the IPC. Police invoked the Criminal Law Amendment Act against the accused. Both the injured policemen were discharged from hospital after first aid, said the SSP.

Dr Sharad, president of the Junior Doctors Association of the medical college, said, “We are approaching court to get the 15 doctors released…There was no strike by doctors after the bar incident. Police had misbehaved with doctors at the hospital.” Dr G K Aneja, principal of the medical college, did not respond to calls.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App