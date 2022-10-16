RSS meeting to begin today in Prayagraj

The population imbalance in the country, women empowerment, dialogue with various sections of society including the minorities and, education in one’s mother tongue would be among the topics to be discussed at the four-day meeting of RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) that starts in Prayagraj on Sunday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also raised the issue of education in one’s mother tongue during his speech at an event on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur.

RSS’ Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh RSS Sunil Ambekar said, “Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, sah sarkaryavahs, other national-level functionaries and members of the RSS executive body would attend the meeting.” He also said RSS would be completing 100 years in 2025 and the members shall mull plans to expand the number of shakhas.