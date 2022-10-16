scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

RSS meeting to begin today in Prayagraj

The population imbalance in the country, women empowerment, dialogue with various sections of society including the minorities and, education in one’s mother tongue would be among the topics to be discussed at the four-day meeting of RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) that starts in Prayagraj on Sunday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also raised the […]

RSS meeting UP, Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief mohan bhagwat, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also said RSS would be completing 100 years in 2025 and the members shall mull plans to expand the number of shakhas.

The population imbalance in the country, women empowerment, dialogue with various sections of society including the minorities and, education in one’s mother tongue would be among the topics to be discussed at the four-day meeting of RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) that starts in Prayagraj on Sunday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also raised the issue of education in one’s mother tongue during his speech at an event on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur.

More from Lucknow

RSS’ Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh RSS Sunil Ambekar said, “Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, sah sarkaryavahs, other national-level functionaries and members of the RSS executive body would attend the meeting.”  He also said RSS would be completing 100 years in 2025 and the members shall mull plans to expand the number of shakhas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:48:09 am
Next Story

5 J&K govt staffers dismissed for being a ‘threat to security’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement