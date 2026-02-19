RSS does not seek, popularity, influence and power: Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh does not seek ‘popularity, influence and power’, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, adding that the organisation is also not against anyone.

Stating that there has been a lot of propaganda regarding the RSS, Bhagwat stressed that researchers should bring out the truth about the organisation.

Addressing a Shodharthi Samvad (interaction with research scholars) on Lucknow University campus, Bhagwat said, “If you want to understand the RSS, come inside and see for yourself. The RSS cannot be understood by reading about it. The RSS has only one task, to unite the entire Hindu society. The RSS is not against anyone. The RSS does not seek popularity, influence, and power.”

Bhagwat added, “Whatever research you do, do it with excellence, authenticity, with body, mind, and money, and selflessly for the country. There is a lot of propaganda regarding Sangh. Researchers should bring out the truth.”

Bhagwat also took a swipe at the US and China, alleging that they tend to “finish those who come in their way” and asserting that India has the solutions to many of the challenges confronting the world.

The RSS chief also said that western countries spread fundamentalism and their thinking is to become powerful, live on their own, and abandon the rest, eliminating those who become obstacles. “This is what America and China are doing today,” he said while asserting that solutions to global problems lie in India.

On education and health, the RSS chief said, “These are basic necessities. They cannot be businesses. Education and health should be accessible to all.” He alleged that western nations distorted India’s education system. “They replaced our education system and imposed their own, so they could find black Englishmen to do the work. What the British did wrong must be rectified,” he said.

In another programme of interaction with the prominent people of Awadh region, RSS chief urged the people to recognise their Hindu identity instead of telling caste, sect and religion. Bhagwat said that the caste-system was diminishing gradually and it was visible in the young generation’s behaviour.

He said that in RSS, nobody’s caste is asked and everybody works with the spirit of being Hindu siblings.

“When the caste will not get importance in the society, leaders doing politics of caste will also get changed,” Bhagwat said.

Responding to a question, Bhagwat supported the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s view that temples should be freed from the governments’control and priests and devotees should run them. He said that money from temples should be used in the national interest and welfare of Hindus.

He also said that India will lead the global south in future and tariff war will not cause any damage to us. “We will not come under pressure from any country and will stand firm. Everything will become normal after a few days”.

Bhagwat appealed that the people should attend shakhas and other programmes of RSS to understand the organisation.