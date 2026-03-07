Getting more boots on the ground, resolving discontent among BJP cadre top agenda at RSS’ Kanpur meet

Resolving the alleged discontent among BJP leaders, including its MLAs, and party workers, and convincing the ruling party cadres to increase their presence on the ground ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections topped the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s regional coordination meeting in Kanpur on Friday, it is learnt.
The other issues taken up at the RSS’ Kanpur prant (region) meeting included publicising the programmes and policies of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state in the run-up to the crucial polls.
The first session of the meeting, held at a school in Nawabganj area, was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Pankaj Chaudhary. Besides the CM and Chaudhary, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, RSS’s senior state-level functionaries Anil and Shri Ram were also in attendance.
In the second session of the meeting, at least 32 representatives of RSS’ different affiliated organisations presented their reports of progress on the programmes being organised to mark the organisation’s centenary year. Only RSS functionaries attended that meeting.
“These meetings are being held to stress upon increasing coordination among the RSS, BJP and the state government besides redressal of problems of party workers to resolve their grievances before the Assembly elections. Also, since the formation of the BJP’s new state unit and regional committees is pending, a discussion on the probable names for Kanpur region committee and representation of the region was on the table,” said a BJP leader.
On the issue of alleged discontent, he said, “The Mayor and over 70 corporators of Kanpur Municipal Corporation are from the BJP. For a long time, a large section of party workers has been up against the Mayor over approval of development works. The Mayor and corporators were called to the coordination meeting to meet the senior leaders.”
It was also discussed in the meeting that a Mahoba-like incident where BJP’s Charkhari MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and his supporters had in January stopped the cavalcade of state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh over the issue of “dug-up roads and pending development projects” in the district, should not happen in future, sources said.
Story continues below this ad
“Checking discontent within the party is a must ahead of the Assembly polls. Such incidents send a wrong message to the public,” the BJP leader further said.
The Kanpur meeting was fifth in the series of RSS’s coordination meetings being held in its six regional units.
Meetings of Paschim (West UP), Gorakhpur, Kashi (Varanasi) and Awadh (Lucknow) prants have been held in the past week.
While Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are not being invited to the regional coordination meetings, both have been called for the Holi Milam programmes that the RSS is oraganising in different regions, sources said.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More