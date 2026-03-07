Getting more boots on the ground, resolving discontent among BJP cadre top agenda at RSS’ Kanpur meet

The first session of the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Resolving the alleged discontent among BJP leaders, including its MLAs, and party workers, and convincing the ruling party cadres to increase their presence on the ground ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections topped the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s regional coordination meeting in Kanpur on Friday, it is learnt.

The other issues taken up at the RSS’ Kanpur prant (region) meeting included publicising the programmes and policies of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state in the run-up to the crucial polls.

The first session of the meeting, held at a school in Nawabganj area, was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Pankaj Chaudhary. Besides the CM and Chaudhary, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, RSS’s senior state-level functionaries Anil and Shri Ram were also in attendance.