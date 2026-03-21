‘Need to maintain regular dialogue between ministers, MLAs, BJP workers’: RSS leaders meet Yogi

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections less than a year away, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has advised the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP to maintain regular dialogue between ministers, MLAs, and party workers, including RSS affiliates. The advice came during a coordination meeting held on Friday, sources said.

RSS sah-sarkaryavah Arun Kumar, senior RSS functionaries from Purvi and Paschim regions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh attended the meeting at the CM’s residence.

The meeting was based on feedback from six recent regional coordination meetings held in Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Braj, and western Uttar Pradesh. These meetings were attended by senior BJP leaders, the Chief Minister, and RSS representatives.