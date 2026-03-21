‘Need to maintain regular dialogue between ministers, MLAs, BJP workers’: RSS leaders meet Yogi

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections less than a year away, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has advised the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP to maintain regular dialogue between ministers, MLAs, and party workers, including RSS affiliates. The advice came during a coordination meeting held on Friday, sources said.
RSS sah-sarkaryavah Arun Kumar, senior RSS functionaries from Purvi and Paschim regions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh attended the meeting at the CM’s residence.
The meeting was based on feedback from six recent regional coordination meetings held in Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Braj, and western Uttar Pradesh. These meetings were attended by senior BJP leaders, the Chief Minister, and RSS representatives.
Sources said ministers and MLAs were advised not to express disagreements with the party leadership or the government in public or on social media. This follows recent incidents where some leaders commented on issues such as the administration’s confrontation with Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and a controversial question in a police recruitment exam.
The question asked for a one-word Hindi term for “a person who changes according to opportunity,” with options including “avsarvadi.” It triggered objections from some sections. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also raised concerns on social media, saying such questions should not hurt the dignity of any community.
Some BJP leaders and MLAs also wrote to the Chief Minister on the issue, and their letters were shared online.
Sources said there is also public discontent over recent UGC regulations. Party workers have been asked to reach out to people and assure that no injustice will be done to any caste or community.
The government has also been advised to ensure that officials avoid actions that could create controversy ahead of elections.
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Other issues discussed included the formation of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh state team and a possible cabinet reshuffle to improve regional and caste balance. Speculation about a cabinet expansion has grown after a recent reshuffle in Uttarakhand. Both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to go to Assembly polls in early 2027.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More