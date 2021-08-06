Rs 400-crore investment in defence corridor, BDL and UPEIDA ink MoU

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a government enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Thursday for setting up a manufacturing unit in the under-construction UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

The MoU was signed between N P Diwakar, BDL director (technical)and Awanish Kumar Awasthi, chief executive officer, UPEIDA, in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BDL chairman and managing director Siddharth Mishra.

The MoU has been signed for an investment up to Rs 400 crore in the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial corridor. An official spokesperson said BDL is the only Defence Public Sector Company in the country manufacturing missiles and underwater weapons for the armed forces. As per the MoU, BDL will acquire 250 acres of land in Jhansi on lease for an initial period of 30 years, extendable up to 90 years, the spokesperson added.

The government spokesperson said, “Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL conveyed to CM of UP and CEO, UPEIDA, that a new facility will be set up at this location to manufacture propulsion system, which will be used for various types of missiles manufactured by the company.” This is an important step towards the backward integration plan being implemented to further strengthen the capability to deliver world-class weapon systems to customers. He added that BDL is planning to commence operations at this facility by 2023.

UPEIDA CEO Awasthi also spoke about the importance of anchor units to bring up a state-of-the-art industrial culture and approach across the nodes of the UPDIC.

It may be mentioned that BDL has four units, three of which are located in Telangana and one in Andhra Pradesh.