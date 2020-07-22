Rs 20,000 bounty announced on Vikas Dubey’s brother

The two brothers and two others have been accused of forcibly taking away a car from a man. (PTI) The two brothers and two others have been accused of forcibly taking away a car from a man. (PTI)

Lucknow police Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother Deep Prakash alias Deepak in a case lodged here. The two brothers and two others have been accused of forcibly taking away a car from a man.

Deepak has been absconding since Vikas and his aides killed eight police personnel at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 2 night.

“A reward of Rs 20,000 has been declared on Deep Prakash as he remains untraceable,” said station house officer, Krishna Nagar police station, DK Upadhyay.

A native of Bikru village, Prakash is also a history-sheeter with eight cases against him. He was convicted to life imprisonment in a murder case and is out on bail. On July 4, Lucknow police had conducted a raid at his house in search of Vikas and seized two Ambassadors and a motorcycle. The next day, one Vineet Pandey, a resident, claimed that one of the two Ambassadors belonged to him. and was forcibly taken away by the Dubey brothers.

