Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Rs 20,000 bounty announced on Vikas Dubey’s brother

“A reward of Rs 20,000 has been declared on Deep Prakash as he remains untraceable," said station house officer, Krishna Nagar police station, DK Upadhyay.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: July 22, 2020 9:52:41 am
vikas dubey, gangster vikas dubey, vikas dubey brother missing, vikas dubey brother award, vikas dubey family The two brothers and two others have been accused of forcibly taking away a car from a man. (PTI)

Lucknow police Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother Deep Prakash alias Deepak in a case lodged here. The two brothers and two others have been accused of forcibly taking away a car from a man.

Deepak has been absconding since Vikas and his aides killed eight police personnel at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 2 night.

“A reward of Rs 20,000 has been declared on Deep Prakash as he remains untraceable,” said station house officer, Krishna Nagar police station, DK Upadhyay.

A native of Bikru village, Prakash is also a history-sheeter with eight cases against him. He was convicted to life imprisonment in a murder case and is out on bail. On July 4, Lucknow police had conducted a raid at his house in search of Vikas and seized two Ambassadors and a motorcycle. The next day, one Vineet Pandey, a resident, claimed that one of the two Ambassadors belonged to him. and was forcibly taken away by the Dubey brothers.

