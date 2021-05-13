Rs 200 for Covid negative report: Official sacked after video goes viral

The Farrukhabad district magistrate (DM) on Wednesday dismissed a government health centre employee from service, days after a viral video showed the man purportedly demanding Rs 200 for a Covid negative report.

DM Manvendra Singh also directed officials to lodge an FIR against the accused, Vijay Pal, who was working on a contract at the Nawabganj community health centre in Farrukhabad for the last five years. Pal, 50, was the Block Community Process Manager.

Singh said, “Action against Pal has been taken following an inquiry. He could not give any satisfactory explanation and said he made the statement for fun. Apart from dismissing him from services, a direction has also been issued to lodge a case against him.”

However, Nawabganj Station House Officer Ankush Raghav said he had not received any direction about an FIR.

The DM said the video was old, but he came to know about it on Tuesday, almost a week after it went viral on social media. In the video, Pal is purportedly seen asking for Rs 200 for a negative Covid antigen test report. The accused is also purportedly heard saying that the money is needed to do wrong things. He is seen making the statement in his office. It is suspected that the video was recorded by the person who had asked for the false test report.