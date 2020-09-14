Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for family of Bulandshahr accident victim: Yogi Adityanath

Sudeeksha Bhati had died in a road mishap.

The parents of Sudeeksha Bhati (19), who died in a road accident while riding pillion with her cousin in Bulandhshahr in August, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the CM announced Rs 15 lakh as financial relief to the family and directed officials to get a prerna sthal (memorial) and a library constructed in Sudeeksha’s name so that other children can get inspiration from her.

Sudeeksha, a resident of Greater Noida’s Dadri district, had secured 98 per cent in the CBSE board exams and received a scholarship of Rs 3.8 crore to pursue entrepreneurship at Babson College in Massachusetts (US). Back home since March, she died in a road accident in August. She and her cousin were heading to a relative’s place in Aurangabad. Apart from Sudeeksha’s parents, her maternal uncle, Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar and Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar attended the meeting. In addition to the Rs 15 lakh, the CM asked Nagar to give Rs 5 lakh to the family as financial assistance.

