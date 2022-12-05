scorecardresearch
Rs. 11 cr villa linked to former MLA Vijay Mishra’s family attached

“During the probe, police found that the villa which is located in Sushant Golf City in Lucknow was purchased from money collected through illegal means,” police said.

Police said currently there are 83 cases lodged against Mishra He has been lodged in Agra jail since August 2020. (File)

Bhadohi police seized a villa belonging to family members of jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra in Lucknow under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, Sunday.

The property is estimated to be worth Rs 11.5 crore and is owned by the former MLA’s son Vishnu Mishra and daughter-in-law Roopa Mishra, said a police officer. “With the help of Lucknow administration and police, Bhadohi police seized the villa belonging to Vijay Mishra’s family. So far, properties worth around Rs 50 crore linked to Vijay Mishra and his family members have been seized,” said SP, Bhadohi, Anil Kumar.

