Row over Som video: supporters of ex-BJP MLA issue threat, key accused apologises

A day after four men were arrested for allegedly creating and sharing an objectionable video featuring former Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som on social media, the BJP leader’s supporters Sunday threatened to launch a protest if the key accused in the case, Atiqur Mohammed, “is not arrested within two days”.

The appeal by Som’s supporters’ comes after Atiqur, who police said had scripted and posted the video on Facebook on Friday, tendered an apology to the former MLA on the same platform.

“Vidhyakji maaf kar do. Main uss samay nashe me tha, isliye chook ho gayi (Please forgive me MLA ji. I was inebriated while posting the video),” said Atiqur in a video that he posted from his Facebook profile on Sunday. He was referring to Som as ‘vidhyaki ji’. On Saturday, Sardhana police had arrested Atiqur’s father Irshad Mohammed, Aas Mohammed, Chandru and Vaaju in connection with the case. A cloth vendor based in Telangana, Atiqur has not been arrested yet. “A police team is already in Telangana and we hope Atiqur is arrested soon,” said Deputy SP, Sardhana, R P Shahi.

The former BJP MLA is yet to issue a statement about the controversy. Volunteers of the Sangeet Som Senaconvened a meeting announced the deadline.

“We have met the Sardhana, DSP R P Shahi on Sunday morning and told him that either Atiqur is arrested within 48 hours or we would launch an agitation soon,” said chief of Sangeet Som Sena Sachin Khatik.