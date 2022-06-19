Row over remarks on Prophet: NBWs issued against AIMIM’s Prayagraj district chief, 4 others

THE PRAYAGRAJ police have obtained Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) against five persons including district president of All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for their alleged involvement in violence that took place on June 10 in the city amid protests over derogatory remarks on the Prophet by a former BJP spokesperson.

The police moved court after they failed to arrest the five accused.

Police said the role of these five persons came to light during investigation. Apart from AIMIM’s Prayagraj unit president Shah Alam, police identified the other four persons as Fazal, Umar Khalid, Ashish Mittal and Zeeshan Rehmani, added police.

Shah Alam and others are accused of provoking the public and inviting them to assemble at the spot, claimed station house officer, Khuldabad police station, Anurag Sharma.

Fazal is a local corporator while Umar and Zeeshan had earlier participated in a protest organised against CAA/NRC in Prayagraj, added Sharma. The protest concerned was organised in Prayagraj in 2020.

Police said Ashish Mittal is associated with an organisation which took part in the June 10 protest.

The police had conducted raids at residences of Shah Alam and others but failed to trace them. `

The Prayagraj police have so far arrested 97 persons in the violence that broke out in Kareli and Khuldabad area of the city. Among those arrested is Mohammad Javed, whose house was demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority as its construction “violated several norms.”

The Prayagraj police have released posters of 59 suspects whose role came up during investigation into the clash. Police collected these photographs while scanning CCTV footage installed near the spot and videos of the incident. The police released photographs seeking information about them from the public.

Several business establishments in Kareli and Khuldabad police station remained closed on Saturday too. These shops are located close to areas where riots took place and remained shut since June 10. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

Earlier, the Bijnor police arrested AIMIM district president Abdullah Gulzar Qasmi and a local resident for allegedly provoking sentiments while addressing people for calling a ‘Bandh’ on June 3. Station House Officer, Nagina police station (Bijnor), Prince Sharma said, Abdullah was booked under various sections of IPC including 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

When contacted, AIMIM state chief Shaukat Ali claimed that the police are “framing our leaders in the case to defame our party.” “There is no evidence against Shah Alam. I have asked… If there is any evidence, the police should show us. But they have not done so,” said Ali.