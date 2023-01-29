Row over ‘religious slogan’: Aligarh police book NCC cadet

A DAY after Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities suspended a first-year undergraduate student for allegedly raising religious slogans soon after the Republic Day function on the campus, the Aligarh police on Saturday registered an FIR against a unidentified National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet at the Civil Lines in the matter. The case was filed by a local resident Yogesh Vaishney, who claims himself to be founder and president of Hindu organisation – Shri Ram Bhakt Group.

The complainant Yogesh Vaishney has alleged that on January 26 after hoisting of flag, “objectionable” slogans were raised which came to light through video footage. He added that National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets are seen raising slogans and sought immediate action.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the NCC cadet under IPC sections 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) at the Civil Lines police station, said a police officer.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines, Pravesh Rana said the investigation of the case is on and they would seek documents and other details related to the case from AMU.

On Friday, AMU authorities suspended Wahidduzzaman, a BA first year student, after its inquiry report found he had allegedly raised religious slogans , a day before, after the Republic Day function on the campus. The student was participating in the function as a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet. Wahidduzzaman, is native of West Bengal.

The varsity ordered an inquiry into the matter after police recommended action while sharing a video of the incident wherein the student is heard chanting the slogan ‘Allah-hu-Akbar (God is great). The sloganeering took place soon after the vice-chancellor left the spot. Wahidduzzaman hails from West Bengal and stays outside the college campus.

Wahidduzzaman’s phone was switched off and the university authorities were not able to contact him.

University proctor Wasim Ali said that though only one person is seen raising slogans in the video clip, an inquiry is still being conducted whether any other person was supporting him. After completion of the inquiry, the report would be submitted before a six-member disciplinary committee of the university which will take action after going into all facts, he added.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the Aligarh police informed the university authorities requesting to take cognizance of the matter. The AMU authorities formed a three-member committee directing it to examine all evidence and submit the report within five days with recommendations.