Row over pesticide in UP: BJP leader killed, three arrested

A LOCAL BJP leader was killed by a group of villagers following a skirmish over spraying of pesticide in fields in Usawan police station area of Badaun district on Tuesday. The victim Krishnapal (50), a resident of Bamanpura village, was president of Usawan mandal of BJP’s Scheduled Caste unit, police said.

The police on Wednesday arrested three of the five accused named in the FIR. They were produced before a local court that sent them to judicial custody. The accused are residents of Budhuwa village. A search was on for the two other accused, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Badaun, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, said the victim suffered head injury causing death.

Station Officer, Usawan police station, Prayagraj Singh said the crime was the fallout of an argument between Krishnapal and a group of residents of Budhuwa village on Sunday when machines to spray insecticide in the field was brought. Krishnapal and others wanted that insecticide should be sprayed in their field first, while residents of Budhuwa village were against this.

A minor clash took place but following intervention of locals the matter was resolved.

