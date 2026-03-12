Row over namaz in Bareilly house: HC orders 24×7 security for property owner

The court further directed that both the contemnors (District Magistrate and SSP) shall remain present in person in the court on the next date of hearing, failing which non-bailable warrants will be issued against them.

A division bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed that round-the-clock security be provided to a Bareilly resident who was allegedly stopped from offering namaz inside his private property.

The bench comprising Justices Siddharth Nandan and Atul Sreedharan passed the order after hearing Haseen Khan, who appeared before the court seeking protection for his family and property, following a petition filed by one Tarik Khan seeking permission to offer namaz at his property during Ramzan.

The court ordered that two armed guards shall accompany Haseen Khan “wherever he goes till this court decides otherwise”.

“Pursuant to the last order passed by this Court, the prospective contemnors—District Magistrate, Bareilly, Avinash Singh, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Anurag Arya — shall remain present before this Court on the next date of hearing, when the judgment shall be delivered,” the bench said in its order.