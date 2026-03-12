Row over namaz in Bareilly house: HC orders 24×7 security for property owner

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A division bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed that round-the-clock security be provided to a Bareilly resident who was allegedly stopped from offering namaz inside his private property.
The bench comprising Justices Siddharth Nandan and Atul Sreedharan passed the order after hearing Haseen Khan, who appeared before the court seeking protection for his family and property, following a petition filed by one Tarik Khan seeking permission to offer namaz at his property during Ramzan.
The court ordered that two armed guards shall accompany Haseen Khan “wherever he goes till this court decides otherwise”.
“Pursuant to the last order passed by this Court, the prospective contemnors—District Magistrate, Bareilly, Avinash Singh, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Anurag Arya — shall remain present before this Court on the next date of hearing, when the judgment shall be delivered,” the bench said in its order.
The bench further observed, “Any incident of violence affecting the person or property of Haseen Khan shall, prima facie, be presumed to have occurred at the instance of the State, even as such presumption shall remain open to rebuttal.”
The court also recorded Haseen Khan’s statement.
In his statement, Khan submitted, “Us din main apne ghar mein namaz padh raha tha. Mere parivar wale bhi namaz padh rahe the. Aur utha kar police le gayi aur mera chalan kar diya. Baad mein Arif pradhan aur Mukhtiyar mujhse miley aur mujhse kaha gaya ki agar court mein merey mutabik nahi bologey to tere ghar mai bulldozer chal jayega. Uskey baad Arif pradhan aur kuch shakhs ney mujhe gaon key bahar le jaakar chhoda gaya. Aur police walon ney mujhe chaaron ore se gher kar mujhse ek likhit kagazat par angutha lagwya liya gaya, jis par kuch likha hua tha, main padh nahi saka kyunki main anpadh hoon. (I was offering namaz at my house that day. My family members were also with me. In the meantime, I was picked by police, and I was issued a challan. Then I was conveyed that if I don’t say in court as they say, bulldozer action will take place at my house. Then police personnel encircled me and got my thumb impression on a piece of paper which had something written over it. I could not read it since I am illiterate).”
Listing the matter for next hearing on March 23, the court directed that a copy of Wednesday’s order be sent to the office of the state Advocate General for communication to the authorities concerned to ensure that protection to Khan is provided “forthwith from today”.
The court further directed that both the contemnors (District Magistrate and SSP) shall remain present in person in the court on the next date of hearing, failing which non-bailable warrants will be issued against them.
